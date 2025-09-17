GONZALES, LA (KPEL) —Louisiana authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who stole thousands of dollars' worth of clothing items from a popular outlet mall.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, surveillance footage captured the suspect entering the Levi's Outlet Store at the Tanger Outlet Mall on September 3rd. Police say the man managed to get away with an estimated $2,000 worth of jeans without paying.

After the suspect left the store, authorities say he was seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark gray Chevrolet Trailblazer. Authorities say he was not acting alone and that a woman was spotted getting into the vehicle.

Investigators are now asking for the community's help in identifying these individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the vehicle, or the woman spotted with him is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with Detective James Poe with the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 433-4050.

All tips will remain anonymous.

