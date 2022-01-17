List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Acadiana for Week of 1/17-1/21

As we continue to see huge case counts of COVID-19 across the state and nation, many Acadiana residents are having a hard time getting tested.

Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 Office of Public Health has released a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana that will be available during the week of January 17-21.

Below is the list of sites. All times are from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm unless noted. Also, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, all sites are closed on Monday (which is typically a day when all sites are open).

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Ave - Crowley, LA

Wednesday and Friday

Evangeline Downs Casino (new testing site)

2235 Creswell Lane Ext, North Parking Lot on side of hotel, Opelousas, LA

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Must pre-register: www.orion.healthcare/community (Opelousas site only)

Iberia Parish Health Unit

715 Weldon Street - New Iberia, LA

Wednesday, Friday

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

220 West Willow Street Bldg A - Lafayette, LA

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 W. Port St. - St. Martinville, LA

Tuesday and Thursday

Ville Platte Civic Center

704 N. Soileau Street, Ville Platte, LA

Friday (9:00 am - 2:00 pm)

There is no cost for the COVID testing.

Wear a mask.

No medical evaluation available, testing only.

Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

Eligibility for testing:

Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)

Close contact to known COVID-19 case

Required for travel

For more information, call 337-262-5311