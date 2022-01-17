List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Acadiana for Week of 1/17-1/21
As we continue to see huge case counts of COVID-19 across the state and nation, many Acadiana residents are having a hard time getting tested.
Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 Office of Public Health has released a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana that will be available during the week of January 17-21.
Below is the list of sites. All times are from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm unless noted. Also, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, all sites are closed on Monday (which is typically a day when all sites are open).
Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave - Crowley, LA
Wednesday and Friday
Evangeline Downs Casino (new testing site)
2235 Creswell Lane Ext, North Parking Lot on side of hotel, Opelousas, LA
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Must pre-register: www.orion.healthcare/community (Opelousas site only)
Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street - New Iberia, LA
Wednesday, Friday
Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A - Lafayette, LA
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St. - St. Martinville, LA
Tuesday and Thursday
Ville Platte Civic Center
704 N. Soileau Street, Ville Platte, LA
Friday (9:00 am - 2:00 pm)
- There is no cost for the COVID testing.
- Wear a mask.
- No medical evaluation available, testing only.
- Email address required for obtaining PCR results.
Eligibility for testing:
- Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
- Close contact to known COVID-19 case
- Required for travel
For more information, call 337-262-5311