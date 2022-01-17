List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Acadiana for Week of 1/17-1/21

List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Acadiana for Week of 1/17-1/21

bodnarchuk

As we continue to see huge case counts of COVID-19 across the state and nation, many Acadiana residents are having a hard time getting tested.

 

Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 Office of Public Health has released a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana that will be available during the week of January 17-21.

Below is the list of sites. All times are from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm unless noted. Also, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, all sites are closed on Monday (which is typically a day when all sites are open).

Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave - Crowley, LA
Wednesday and Friday

Evangeline Downs Casino (new testing site)
2235 Creswell Lane Ext, North Parking Lot on side of hotel, Opelousas, LA
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 
Must pre-register: www.orion.healthcare/community (Opelousas site only) 

Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street - New Iberia, LA
Wednesday, Friday

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A - Lafayette, LA
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St. - St. Martinville, LA
Tuesday and Thursday

Ville Platte Civic Center
704 N. Soileau Street, Ville Platte, LA
Friday (9:00 am - 2:00 pm) 

  • There is no cost for the COVID testing.
  • Wear a mask.
  • No medical evaluation available, testing only.
  • Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

Eligibility for testing:

  • Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
  • Close contact to known COVID-19 case
  • Required for travel

For more information, call 337-262-5311

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Filed Under: covid 19 testing
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top