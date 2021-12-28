List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites Throughout Acadiana

Louisiana is seeing yet another spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Yesterday's numbers showed an increase of 2,619 cases since Sunday. And according to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 12,164 cases along with 17 new deaths reported over the 4-day Christmas holiday weekend.

If you are feeling symptoms, it's important to get tested. Stacy Conrad, LDH Vaccine Ambassador for Region 4, has released a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana if you need to get tested over the next couple of days.

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

220 West Willow Street Bldg A - Lafayette, LA

Tuesday, December 28, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Wednesday, December 29, 8:00 am - 2:15 pm

Thursday, December 30, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Iberia Parish Health Unit

715 Weldon Street - New Iberia, LA

Wednesday, December 29, 8:00 am - 2:15 pm

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 W. Port St. - St. Martinville, LA

Tuesday, December 28, 8:00 am - 2:15 pm

Thursday, December 30, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Ave - Crowley, LA

Wednesday, December 29 - 8:00 am - 2:15 pm

Rapid Antigen and PCR are available.

There is no cost for the COVID testing.

Wear a mask.

No medical evaluation available, testing only.

Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

Must wait on-site to receive Rapid Antigen Test results.

Eligibility for testing:

Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)

Close contact to known COVID-19 case

Required for travel

For more information, call 337-262-5311