With Louisiana's current coronavirus vaccination rate hovering around 50% and an infection rate near 30%, many in the state are interested in getting tested for the disease.

But if you are looking for rapid results, those tests aren't that easy to come by, according to WWNO. PCR testing in the state is readily available, though you may have to wait in line to be tested and then wait again for the results (usually within 3 days).

At-home tests are becoming more popular, with several options available online for as low as about $16 per test, according to a quick Google search.

Several local municipalities are beginning to receive shipments of tests to distribute to the general public, and the City of Broussard has announced one such distribution point to be set up for today, according to KATC TV3.

Which is a good thing, IMO, because look at all of the red on the map of Louisiana in the above photo. That red indicates a "HIGH" risk of community spread of the coronavirus.

Rapid, at-home COVID-19 coronavirus test kits will be available to residents of Broussard today beginning at noon. The distribution of the tests is scheduled to last for 2 hours but, judging by the demand for tests as of late, I'd assume that the supply will run out prior to 2pm.

Members of the Broussard Fire Department will be handing out the free tests at Arceneaux Park in Broussard, which is nestled between, Maxie's RV Park, Cajun Fitness, and Celebrity Theatres.

The distribution will be limited to one test per person. For instance, if you want to get a test for every member of your family, you must arrive with every member of your family. If you want a test for you and your spouse, you must arrive with your spouse. No individual will be handed more than one test.

