Louisiana shoppers are being asked to check refrigerators and freezers after federal health officials expanded an investigation into a deadly listeria outbreak linked to certain ready-to-eat pasta meals. As of Wednesday (Sept. 30), the CDC reports 20 illnesses, 19 hospitalizations and 4 deaths across 15 states. The investigation remains open.

What Louisiana shoppers need to know

Walmart’s Marketside “Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce” was shipped nationwide and may still be in home fridges or freezers.

Trader Joe’s “Cajun-style blackened chicken breast fettuccine alfredo” was sold in select western states, so Louisiana residents won't have to worry as much, but should remain vigilant when and if traveling.

Which products are affected

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, 12 oz

Best if used by: SEP 22, SEP 24, SEP 25, SEP 29, SEP 30, and OCT 01, 2025; EST. 50784 or EST. 47718; sold at Walmart nationwide.

Trader Joe's Cajun style blackened chicken breast fettuccine alfredo, 16 oz

Best if used by: 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, 9/27/2025; establishment P-45288; sold in AZ, CA, NV, NM, UT.

Earlier recall (June): FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo under Marketside and Home Chef brands. For questions, FreshRealm customer service is 888-244-1562.

USDA also issued a public health alert for the Walmart Marketside meatball linguine item; labels and dates match the CDC listing.

Why this matters in Louisiana

Walmart operates many stores across Louisiana, so the Marketside item is the most likely to be in local kitchens.

Trader Joe’s has limited in-state presence (Metairie and Baton Rouge with New Orleans and Lafayette openings announced), and the specific TJ product tied to the alert was distributed in western states.

Who is most at risk

Listeria can cause severe illness in people who are pregnant, 65 or older, or immunocompromised.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures. Onset can be the same day up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

What to do if you have these meals

Do not eat the affected products. Throw them out or return them. Clean and sanitize any surfaces the food touched.

If you are pregnant, older, or have a weakened immune system and develop symptoms after eating these items, contact a healthcare provider.

The investigation

CDC says epidemiologic, lab and traceback data show chicken fettuccine alfredo meals produced by FreshRealm are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The probe is ongoing and more products could be named.

