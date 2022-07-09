Little Girl Brought to Hospital in Horrible Condition, Parents Arrested
Two parents have been arrested after their young daughter was brought to a local hospital underweight and extremely malnourished.
According to a press release, Lafayette Police say they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services after the 5-year-old turned up at the hospital on June 24, nearly two weeks ago. Investigators say the child's parents neglected to provide her with adequate food and medical attention.
31-year-old Wilson Soto and 30-year-old Lila Rivera - both of Lafayette - were arrested on Friday, July 8, and were charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Both have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
