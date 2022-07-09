Two parents have been arrested after their young daughter was brought to a local hospital underweight and extremely malnourished.

According to a press release, Lafayette Police say they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services after the 5-year-old turned up at the hospital on June 24, nearly two weeks ago. Investigators say the child's parents neglected to provide her with adequate food and medical attention.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo loading...

31-year-old Wilson Soto and 30-year-old Lila Rivera - both of Lafayette - were arrested on Friday, July 8, and were charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Both have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

