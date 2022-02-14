The Louisiana Family Forum has reportedly announced which lovely couple has won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple of 2022. After being married for 81-years, Gail and Patsy Richardson have received the honors.

Reports say that Gail, 102-years-old, and Patsy, 100-years-old, celebrated the 81st anniversary of their marriage on September 1, 2021. As far as the Louisiana Family Forum knows, this couple has the longest standing marriage in the entire state!

The Gonzales, Louisiana couple's first date was reportedly a quick fishing trip. Their love has been unending since then, even when Gail traveled overseas to serve in World War II per reports.

The couple had three children which led to them having over 40 combined grand children, great-grandchildren, and even one great-great grandchild. What an incredible family!

Gail and Patsy were also named Louisiana's Longest Married Couple of 2021, so needless to say they are on a roll. There are certainly many other couple across our great state who have been married for many decades, but Gaily and Patsy have been going strong for over eighty years. So awesome!

Many on social media wished the Richardson's congratulations on their honors. See some of those messages below.

Everyone enjoys hearing stories about long-lasting-love, especially on Valentine's Day. So to the Richardson couple, here is to many more years of wonderful marriage!

See the full story via Weekly Citizen on Facebook below.