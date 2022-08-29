The Louisiana Lottery has revealed that tickets sold in Louisiana for a Powerball drawing last week have produced $250,000 in winners. These big wins continue Louisiana's "streak" of lottery luck. While the game's drawing did not produce a big jackpot winner a $250,000 payday, even if it is divided among two tickets is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

For clarity's sake, these big money winners did not come from this weekend's drawings of either Mega Millions or Powerball. Those two drawings did produce many winners among the state's lottery players but there were no prizes larger than $300 in Saturday's Powerball drawing and no prize larger than $500 for Friday's Mega Millions game.

The drawing in question was last Wednesday's Powerball game. The date was August 24th and here is how the ping pong balls fell.

The winning numbers for that August 24th drawing were:

06 24 35 37 44 Powerball 22 Powerplay x2.

Both of the big money winners sold in Louisiana matched four of the five white balls and they also matched the Powerball. The difference in the prizes, $50,000 and $200,000 is that the $200,000 winner opted in for the Powerplay function of the game. That meant their prize of $50,000 was multiplied by four in this case.

Louisiana Lottery officials have identified the point of sale for both of the big money winners. The $50,000 winner was sold at Smoker's Express #2 in West Monroe. The $200,000 winner was sold in Sulphur at E-Z Mart on North Cities Service Highway.

These big money winners will need to contact their local Louisiana Lottery office to arrange payment of their prizes. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Tonight the estimated top prize in the multi-state game is estimated to be $124 million dollars. That drawing is scheduled for 9:59 tonight, Louisiana time. By rule, ticket sales must cease at least one hour before the drawing. Good luck, if you choose to play.