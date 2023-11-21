Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana is known for its novelty and flair, and the themes embedded culture offers a plethora of gift-giving options. If you decide the person on your list doesn't need another coffee mug, t-shirt, or gift set, you've got a slew of distilled and brewed choices when it comes to giving something that screams Louisiana fun.

The Bayou State and, more specifically, the Acadiana area are home to fantastic distilleries of several spirits. Each one features their own special selection of flavors and recipes.

The law doesn't allow you to purchase alcohol and ship it to someone yourself, but some of these companies offer the option to purchase online. You can also peruse the merchandise they have available and send that. It's the thought that counts, right?

NEAT, ON THE ROCKS, OR WITH A SPLASH

J.T. MELECK DISTILLERS

J.T. Meleck Distillers is located on the family rice farm in rural Acadia Parish. The company's hat hangs on the fact that they grow the rice they use in the production of the vodka and whiskey they make. The distiller launched the first whiskey in their product line in 2021 after aging it for four years.

WILDCAT BROTHERS

The business evolved from the relationship of two fraternity brothers who, eventually established the second licensed distillery in the state. The Wildcat Brothers story claims they are "the oldest continuously run distillery in Louisiana." Years of research and testing has led to a full line of spirits made from South Louisiana sugar, of which the base is French style rum.

BAYOU RUM

Bayou Rum distillery sits on the western edge of Acadiana in Lacassine. Three friends decided to use locally-source Louisiana sugarcane to bring back, what they call, "America's original spirit." They also use molasses in the recipe that is distilled by hand. Bayou Rum is also the official rum of the New Orleans Saints.

Bayou Rum Facebook via Bayou Rum loading...

BOTTLE OR DRAFT

BAYOU TECHE BREWING

Brewed on the banks of the Bayou Teche in St. Martin Parish, the beer from Bayou Teche Brewing is diverse in its taste and production. They feature several varieties from LA 31 Swamp Thing to LA 31 Acadie and many other interesting flavors to please the beer drinkers palate. Stop in at the Tap Room and Beer Garden to enjoy the perfect beer to pair with your fare.

PARISH BREWING COMPANY

The owner of Parish Brewing in Broussard, Louisiana, realized the lack of a craft beer scene in Acadiana after visiting Pittsburgh. He decided he'd do something about that! He started with Canebrake made with Louisiana sugarcane and then expanded its offerings. Parish Brewing is now one of the biggest breweries in the south.

Beer Facebook via Parish Brewing Co loading...

ADOPTED DOG BREWING

Stop in to the brewhouse and restaurant for fantastic fare and a beer produced on-site. Adopted Dog Brewing is the only brewery located in the city of Lafayette, and dogs are welcome to visit with their families. Their tried and true beers are offered on the menu regularly, but patrons may be in for a taste if they are brewing up something different.

