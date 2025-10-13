BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KPEL) —The owner of a Louisiana bail bonds company was arrested and now faces multiple human trafficking charges.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, the owner of SBC Bail Bonds, Victor Llanito, was arrested on four counts of human trafficking.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff's Office say the investigation is ongoing, but based on the evidence gathered over the past few weeks, they can confirm the case involves multiple victims.

However, specifics regarding the human trafficking allegations have not been released.

Sheriff Julian Whittington issued a statement emphasizing the department's firm stance on these crimes.

“The Bossier Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of human trafficking extremely seriously. We are committed to protecting victims and holding those responsible accountable for their actions,” Sheriff Whittington said.

Llanito was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $400,000 bond.

Investigators say the investigation is still active and ask that anyone with information related to this case or details regarding the victims involved contact the Bossier Sheriff's Detectives at (318) 965-3418.

