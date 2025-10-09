(KPEL-FM) - When it comes to taking care of our elderly loved ones, it's important to have a place that is trustworthy, has caring staff, and is attentive to the needs of seniors.

Having recently gone through the process of choosing a nursing home for my father, I can attest that selecting the right facility is very important to your loved one’s quality of life moving forward.

Nursing homes can provide vital services for those who need more care than what can be provided at home but don't require hospitalization.

To help seniors and their loved ones make informed decisions about long-term care options, Newsweek and Statista have partnered for the fourth consecutive year to rank America's Best Nursing Homes for 2025.

The list recognizes 1,050 nursing homes across the 25 states with the highest numbers of facilities, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data. The top nursing homes in each state were assessed and ranked on the following four pillars:

Performance Data

Recommendations of Medical Professionals

Accreditations

Resident Satisfaction

Six nursing homes in Louisiana made the list, and those are as follows:

1. Health Center at Live Oak - Shreveport

Located at 600 East Flournoy Lucas Road in The Oaks of Louisiana, this facility offers nursing care options and short-term rehabilitation services through the Willis-Knighton Health System. There are 160 certified beds, and both Medicare and Medicaid are accepted at this continuing care retirement community.

2. J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home - Arnaudville

Located at 883 Main Street in Arnaudville, J. Michael Morrow offers 175 certified beds and accepts both Medicare and Medicaid. This nursing home offers services like physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as transportation services. A range of trained nursing care experts meet the needs of residents and their families.

3. Audubon Health and Rehab - Thibodaux

Located at 2110 Audubon Avenue, it is a health care community that offers individuals a place to recover, rehabilitate, and/or reside, depending on the patient's specific needs. Both Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, and there are 180 beds available.

4. Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC - Shreveport

The second Shreveport facility on the list is located at 9111 Linwood Avenue and provides comprehensive services such as rehabilitation and skilled nursing. They develop tailored care plans that meet the specific needs of each resident. There are 160 certified beds available, and both Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.

5. The Woodlands Healthcare Center - Leesville

Located at 144 Thad Bailes Road, this nursing center focuses on recovery and comfort with individualized short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. Both Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, and there are 152 certified beds available.

6. Wynhoven Community Care Center - Marrero

This facility is located at 1050 Medical Boulevard and offers both short-term transitional care and traditional long-term care. The staff facilitates close relationships with residents, creating a home-like environment. There are 188 certified beds available, and both Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.