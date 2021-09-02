Four Nursing Home Residents Die, Twelve Hospitalized – 850 Patients Evacuated To Hammond Warehouse

According to reports, approximately 850 Southeast Louisiana nursing home residents were transported to a warehouse near Hammond to escape Hurricane Ida. Four of the nursing home residents died at the facility with twelve others requiring hospitalization.

The Louisiana Department of Health has begun their investigation into the conditions of the facility where more than 800 nursing home patients were put into when evacuating their respective nursing homes from Hurricane Ida. This happened in the town of Independence, Louisiana just outside of Hammond.

Apparently, Louisiana Department of Health inspectors attempted to investigate the site after receiving complaints about the conditions of the facility. Workers at the facility did not allow LDH inspectors inside.

The report describes cots stacked on top of each other and eventually, water getting into the building with patients having to be moved to higher ground.

Three of the four deaths reported are considered "storm-related", although no cause of death has officially been determined for any of the deceased.

Evacuations of residents are on-going, with patients coming from seven different nursing home facilities across Southeast Louisiana.

The report notes that all of the nursing homes have the same owner, who reportedly also owns the warehouse where the patients were evacuated.

Below is a list of the seven nursing homes where patients came from.

River Palms Nursing and Rehab in Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center in Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home in Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey in Jefferson Parish

