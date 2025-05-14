Officials in Louisiana say that a boy is responsible for the stabbing death of his brother in the Little Woods area near New Orleans.

WDSU reports that the stabbing happened at around 4 o'clock on Tuesday afternoon.

Details Of A Juvenile Allegedly Stabbing His Brother

According to officials with the New Orleans Police Department, they have yet to release the name of the family involved in this tragedy.

What officials have released at this point is that the two siblings were arguing Monday afternoon.

During the argument, it is alleged that one brother got a knife and stabbed his 9-year-old brother.

What Followed The Child's Stabbing?

The little boy did have multiple stab wounds, and as soon as all of this began to happen, the family members called 911 and medical officials to respond to the scene.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital while suffering from multiple stab wounds. The child succumbed to the injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What Motivated The Argument Between The Children?

What motivated the situation leading to the argument and stabbing? Those details have yet to be released by New Orleans officials.

Following the 9-year-old brother's death, his sibling was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

The alleged perpetrator was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries he suffered.

Police Lights Photo courtesy of Michael Fortsch, y5LaV9IEC_g, via Unsplash

What Happens Now?

New Orleans Police Department officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

Fox8Live reports that both the suspect and the victim are juveniles.

The alleged boy who stabbed his brother was arrested without incident.

