A Louisiana man has been arrested on four counts of second degree rape and felony carnarl knowledge of a juvenile along with other charges after being booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Monday, June 16.

In an interview with KLFY, the Iota Police Chief, David Pousson, told them that it is possible there were other victims of this man.

With the suspect in custody, investigators are reaching out to inquire about the possibility of other victims that may be reluctant to come forward.

If there are other victims, they are encouraged to come forward. If something has happened with other people, they are asked to reach out to their local law enforcement agency.

In addition, anyone with information about this case or related to similar cases, potentially involving this man, is asked to contact the person in charge of the case, Detective Bryan Foti.

Detective Foti can be reached at the Iota Police Department at 337-779-3345.

What Charges Is The Man Facing?

According to the arrest records for the Acadia Parish Jail, 36-year-old Cody Roy Ewing was arrested Monday on several charges that include the following:

Four Counts of Second Degree Rape

Four Counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Four Counts of False Imprisonment

One Count of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles