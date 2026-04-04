(KPEL News) - There are currently two Louisiana college campuses that allow students to carry chemical sprays on campus in order to defend themselves.

WBRZ reports that, in a measure before the House Education Committee, a bill was advanced that would codify the ability for all students on college campuses to have that access.

For years, the issue of allowing students to carry firearms on college campuses has been debated among legislators, students, and communities at large.

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Before the start of the current legislative session, WAFB reported,

State Rep. Danny McCormick pre-filed HB 99 that would make it legal for students and faculty to carry guns on public college campuses, and any private independent college or university that is a recipient of any state funding.

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McCormick's bill was later withdrawn, and following that, Chalmette Representative Mike Bayham introduced House Bill 195, which would allow all college students to carry chemical spray.

Bayham described his bill as “a proactive measure” that would be less controversial than a bill that would let students carry guns on campus. Bayham says another reason that he filed the bill was to ensure that campuses would not try to ban the ability to carry items like pepper spray.

This legislation was passed by the House Education Committee and will now continue to advance through the legislative process. Currently, both the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LSU allow students to use chemical spray for self-defense.

The bill, if passed, would not allow chemical spray in areas like daycares and medical areas.

The bill now moves on to the State House of Representatives.