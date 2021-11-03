Louisiana College Starts Process To Rename School

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana College in Pineville will get getting a new name. The small religious schools will now be known as Louisiana Christian University. This all according to a release from the school.

In the release, School President Rick Brewer said:

"It’s a logical move. We are not throwing away our past. We are recognizing this school has always been Christian.”

Brewer took the idea to the school's Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, as well as the full Board of Trustees, to gain approval. The Executive Board is made up of 67% alumni of the school, while the full Board of Trustees is made up for more than 50% alumni. Brewer said the Boards "wholeheartedly and unanimously supported" the move.

The move will become official at the Louisiana Baptist Convention on November 16th, 2021.

Louisiana College Vice President of Academic Affairs Cheryl Clark told KNOE-TV:

“The move to university will increase our prominence and marketability nationally and internationally. Because university status is more widely understood by international, graduate, and non-traditional students, we will expand our recruitment opportunities. Ultimately, we think that university status will strengthen our reputation and open new doors for us to connect more people with our Christian educational mission, our commitment to academic excellence, our dedication to outstanding teaching and student learning, and our focus on preparing students for lives of learning, leading and serving.”

Louisiana College was founded in 1906 in Pineville. The current student population is just over 1,200 students. The school campus is roughly 81 acres, and is home to 25 buildings.

