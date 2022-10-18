Louisiana Community Lands on List of Rattiest Cities in the U.S.

A Louisiana city lands on the list of the rattiest cities in the country. But we don't have a city in the top 10.

Texas has 2 cities in the top 20. Dallas is #16 while Houston lands at #17 on the list which is published every year by Orkin.

What City Is at the Top of the List of Rattiest Cities?

It's not New York. In fact, Chicago is #1 for the 6th consecutive year. The streets of Chicago are infested with rats and the problem is not getting any better. California has 2 cities in the top 5. Los Angeles is #2 on the list with San Francisco at #5.

How did Orkin come up with this list? It is based on calls for treatment of rodent problems.

Here Are the Top 25 Rattiest Cities in the U.S.:

1. Chicago

2. Los Angeles

3. New York

4. Washington, D.C.

5. San Francisco

6. Detroit

7. Philadelphia (+3)

8. Baltimore (+4)

9. Denver

10. Minneapolis (-2)

11. Cleveland, Oh. (-4)

12. Seattle (+1)

13. Boston (+1)

14. Atlanta (-3)

15. Indianapolis (+1)

16. Dallas-Fort Worth (-1)

17. Houston

18. Pittsburgh

19. San Diego (+13)

20. Miami (-1)

21. New Orleans (+6)

22. Cincinnati (+1)

23. Portland, Or. (-1)

24. Milwaukee (-4)

25. Norfolk, Va. (+1)

The Orkin report says the problem with rats is getting worse. The report says the pandemic is the primary reason as more Americans stayed home and created more household waste.

