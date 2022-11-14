A female officer with the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center for sexual misconduct with an inmate according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Officials say 30-year-old Christy Edwards of Mansura was booked on the following charges:

One Count of La. RS 14:134.1 Malfeasance in Office

Sexual Misconduct with a Person in the Custody and Supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Hands on Jail Fence Photo courtesy of mitchel-lensink-Ismnr6WSHCU-unsplash loading...

Officials at the center started an investigation into Edwards, who was a probationary worker.

She had been on the job less than a month when these allegations were made. Edwards started working at the prison on October 19 of this year.

Officials say that the woman admitted to "having sexual conversations with the inmate through email" according to a press release from the department.

Edwards was a Sergeant but has since been terminated.

Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022 Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent.

Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens who live there. These crimes may start out as a thief trying to steal from the victim but many times that thief turns into a murderer when that weapon is actually used.

Let's take a look at headline-catching cases involving armed robbery in 2022.