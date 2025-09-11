SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL) —A Shreveport couple is facing felony charges after defrauding Louisiana's Medicaid Program of over $127,000 and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in income and assets while purchasing luxury vehicles, installing a swimming pool, and undering cosmetic surgeries.

Get our free mobile app

Couple Arrested for Benefits Fraud

According to Attorney General Liz Murrill's office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested 42-year-old Ebony Taylor and her husband, 39-year-old Andre Jackson, who are both facing a Government Benefits Fraud charge.

Years of False Medicaid Applications

Investigators say that between 2017 and 2025, Taylor underreported her income, claiming $750 every two weeks, and didn't disclose her marital status or his income on Medicaid applications. During this time, Jackson was receiving Medicaid benefits while claiming no income.

However, the couple owned multiple properties, including a $656,000 home built on an acre of land. On the Mortgage documents, Taylor reported a $15,000 monthly income and a bank account containing $350,000.

Taylor was financing a 2023 BMW X5 for over $80K and a $94K in-ground pool project at their home. The couple was also spending thousands of dollars on vacations, jewelry, fancy dinners, and cosmetic surgeries.

Attorney General Responds

“It’s pretty bold to buy a new pool, BMW, and plastic surgery while defrauding our Medicaid program,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill. “The hardworking men and women of Louisiana paid for their extravagant lifestyle, and now they’ll be brought to justice.”

According to the Attorney General's office, the couple was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday.

No bond has been set, and officials say the case is under investigation and additional charges are possible.