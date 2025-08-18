WALKER, LA (KPEL) — A couple from Denham Springs is facing criminal charges after stealing wedding gifts from a storage unit.

According to WBRZ, a newlywed couple discovered that their storage unit, which contained valuable items, including brand-new wedding presents that had only been in storage for about a month, was practically empty on August 2nd.

Detectives with the Walker Police Department used a tracking device on a scooter that was stolen from the storage unit to locate a general area where the rest of the stolen items may have been taken to.

The tracker led detectives to a trailer park on Walker South Road in Denham Springs, although the scooter was not at the home, police initially tracked it.

Through their investigation, police discovered that Lacey was a neighbor of the residence the tracker brought them to, and also had a storage unit at the exact location as the victims.

Authorities with both the Walker PD and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office went to the trailer park on August 12th again and spoke with Lacy and Rex, where they learned that the scooter was in a shed on the property.

Police were told Rex took the scooter from an abandoned storage unit he allegedly won in an auction.

Once a search warrant was obtained, authorities found the newlyweds' other stolen gifts and belongings on both Lacy and Rex's property. The suspects entered the victim's storage unit through the unit Rex claimed to have won in an auction.

The Walker Police Department arrested Torrie D. Lacey, 44, and Jason Rex, 40, on burglary and drug charges and booked them into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

