(KPEL-FM) - We all know how tough times are financially for much of America. But when money is tight and your credit score is struggling, it can be quite the uphill battle to climb your way out of debt.

According to a new study, when it comes to credit scores, Louisianians as a whole aren't doing too well.

Louisiana Falls Behind in Credit Score Rankings

Louisiana has the second-lowest average credit score in the United States, averaging a score of 690, according to a new study by Motley Fool Money, which calculated America's Average Credit Scores for 2025.

The average credit score in the U.S. is 715, which makes our low credit score well below the national average.

How Louisiana Compares to Other States

The only state that came in lower than Louisiana was Mississippi, with an average credit score of 680. Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia round out the bottom five.

On the flip side, Minnesota has the highest credit score at 742, followed by Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Washington.

Key Findings From the 2025 Credit Study

Some key findings of this latest credit score study:

The average credit score is 715.

Older Americans have higher average credit scores. The average credit score for baby boomers is 746, while the average credit score for millennials is 691.

24% of Americans have an "exceptional" credit score of 800 or above.

Tips for Improving Your Credit Score

Motley Fool Money gives the following tips for increasing your credit score:

Pay bills on time: Payment history is the most important part of how credit scores are calculated, and a single late payment can lower your credit score. Setting up autopay for recurring payments can make improving your payment history much simpler. Opening a credit card for fair/average credit and making payments on time can help build a payment history.

Payment history is the most important part of how credit scores are calculated, and a single late payment can lower your credit score. Setting up autopay for recurring payments can make improving your payment history much simpler. Opening a credit card for fair/average credit and making payments on time can help build a payment history. Pay down debt: Having a healthy credit utilization ratio -- the credit card debt held relative to your overall credit limit -- is the second most important aspect of credit scoring. To keep your credit utilization ratio low, pay off your credit card each month in full. If that's not possible, aim for a ratio of 30% or less. Asking your credit card provider to increase your credit limit can also lower your credit utilization ratio.

Having a healthy credit utilization ratio -- the credit card debt held relative to your overall credit limit -- is the second most important aspect of credit scoring. To keep your credit utilization ratio low, pay off your credit card each month in full. If that's not possible, aim for a ratio of 30% or less. Asking your credit card provider to increase your credit limit can also lower your credit utilization ratio. Limit activities that generate hard credit inquiries: Hard credit checks can decrease your credit score and occur when applying for a new credit card or loan.