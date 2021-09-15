Louisiana Deputy Accused of Stealing $35K from Sheriff’s Office

There's an old saying that applies to people with a seemingly overwhelming task: How do you eat an elephant? And of course, the age-old answer: One bite at a time. Well, this bromide sure seems to apply to a now-former sheriff's deputy in Caldwell Parish. Chief Civil Deputy Debbie Dollar is under arrest, accused of stealing more than $35,000 from that parish's sheriff's department...bit by little bit from the office's cash drawer.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police say they began an investigation after a request from Caldwell Parish to look into the possible theft of money possibly being taken from the cash drawer used to collect fines and fees .

After a ten month LSP investigation, the 58-year-old Dollar was identified as a suspect. State Police investigators discovered concluded that the long-time Caldwell Parish deputy had been stealing from the office's cash drawer for almost two years, maybe longer.

The Columbia, Louisiana woman was taken into custody Tuesday, arrested on one count each of malfeasance in office and felony theft. The Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office says Dollar posted bond and was released parish jail.

Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett said Dollar had been with the department for 35 years, working her way up to Chief Civil Deputy, heading the parish agency’s civil division.

Read More: Do You Know Any of These Criminals on Louisiana's Most Wanted List?

5 "Based on a True Story" Movies About Ark-La-Tex Murders These movies are either based on murders that took place in the Ark-La-Tex, or are based on people from the Ark-La-Tex area.