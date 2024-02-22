Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - You get a letter in the mail telling you that your Louisiana driver's license is suspended. It's happened to thousands of drivers in the state. You rush to your wallet, pull out the card, and all seems fine. You check the tags on your car, and they are all up to date.

Can you just toss the letter?

No. It's not a scam.

The Office of Motor Vehicles discovered that a person who works for one of the company's responsible for such things is responsible. The Public Tag Agent or PTA didn't complete the vision screening for at least 2,500 driver's who were applying for or renewing their licenses, causing the system to flag the driving permits.

Matt Boudreaux, public information officer for OMV, released a statement that says, in part:

An OMV investigation revealed that an employee of a privately owned Public Tag Agent (PTA) in the Baton Rouge area failed to administer vision screenings to residents applying for a driver’s license. Those residents have since been notified and may visit any OMV field office or the PTA that issued the license to receive a vision test at no cost.

OMV didn't release information about the location of the PTA or how long they have failed to administer the vision tests, so there could conceivably be more drivers affected.

By the way, the employee responsible for the oversight has been reprimanded.

If you get one of the letters, don't throw it away. Bring it to an Office of Motor Vehicles Office or local PTA so they can check your eyes. If you don't, your license could, indeed, be suspended or revoked.

And who want to take that exam again?

