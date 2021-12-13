Will Louisiana Native Dustin Poirier Retire? Lafayette Legend Posts Tweet About His Journey

Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier fell short of his goal of becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the UFC. But, it this the end of the road for the Lafayette Legend? With Poirier's latest Twitter post plus reports saying that he is weighing out options for his future, where does Dustin Poirier go now?

"The Diamond" was as ready as ever heading into UFC 269. From weigh-ins, to the pre-fight press conference, to his face-off with Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier was dialed-in. Unfortunately, the blistering-blows delivered by Poirier were not enough to take out Oliveira, who eventually got control of the fight and choked out the Lafayette Legend.

Today, @DustinPoirier posted the below Tweet.

Of course, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier has had a long and storied career. He has climbed the ranks of the lightweight division on multiple occasions, but unfortunately has fallen short of his ultimate goal twice.

He had a chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion when he challenged Khabib, but was submitted. He was once again submitted in a chance for the undisputed lightweight title by Charles Oliveira. Even though he had Oliveira in a tight-spot earlier in the fight, once the Brazilian had Poirier's back in the third round - the fight was over.

One report has pointed out some things that Poirier said in his UFC 269 post-fight press conference. First and foremost, Poirier was clear in saying, "I can do anything I put my mind to. I can fight for another belt, I can go on another streak".

But the report says that Poirier continued by saying, "Do I want to do it again? Do I want to go down that road again". It appears as though Dustin Poirier will be doing some soul-searching in the coming days to decide which direction his future will go.

After Poirier defeated Conor McGregor twice-in-a-row, it was not hard to figure out that the Lafayette legend had just secured his family's future with a couple of life-changing pay-days. Poirier has 'The Good Fight Foundation' in such a great place of impact for Acadiana and other communities. He also has his signature hot-sauce line, which I personally got to try for the first time over the weekend. Let me just say - it's fire.

With all of these new endeavors coupled with Poirier's long-standing goal to be an undisputed world champion, the man has a lot going on. There is no arguing that Dustin Poirier is at his absolute best when he is stepping into the octagon for a massive fight. It would be tough, as a fan, to see him hang up the gloves at this point when he has come so close to that undisputed title he so desires.

In reality, Poirier will go on to do far greater things for his family and community when he does decide to retire. I hope that by now, Poirier has been able to see how important he is to the state of Louisiana whether he is in the fight-game or not. "The Diamond" has once again gotten a dose of what the fight-game really is with his latest loss, but I have no doubts that if Poirier does decide to go for another run at that belt - he will be successful.

My final thoughts - Dustin Poirier is a dog and dogs get hungry. All Poirier has ever known is fighting and he certainly still has the ability to fight at the highest level. I don't foresee this being the ending of Poirier's already incredible career.

If for some reason this is the end, well then Dustin Poirier has already done far more than enough to make his family as well as everyone around Acadiana proud. He represented his hometown on the biggest of stages and will forever be known as the Lafayette Legend.

See the report from @TheSunMMA on Twitter below.