LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Many voters in Lafayette Parish will have a voice on who the next 15th Judicial District Court Judge ES 3, Division L will be: Cynthia Simon Spadoni or David Way.

Get our free mobile app

Longtime judge Marilyn Castle is retiring at the end of 2023 and her seat is up for election. Brandon Comeaux and Tracy Wirtz of "Acadiana's Morning News" wanted to spotlight this judge's race and allow the listeners to get to know the candidates.

Marilyn Castle, Facebook Judge Marilyn Castle, Facebook loading...

The candidates were asked the same three questions and were allowed to speak to the voters after answering the questions.

David Way

Up first was David Way, who has practiced law for 26 years and is a partner at Oliver & Way LLC. According to his campaign website, Way has a general civil practice which has ranged from defending individuals and businesses which have been sued to helping people who are seeking to obtain justice themselves.

Here are the questions asked to Way:

As someone who has practiced civil law, how have your experiences prepared you to be a district court judge? When it comes to the courtroom, does the Constitution need to be interpreted strictly as written or are there cases when the Constitution needs to be treated as a living, breathing document? How would you handle a situation where your personal beliefs conflict with established law or legal precedent?

Cynthia Simon Spadoni

Up next was Cynthia Simon Spadoni, an Assistant District Attorney (Orleans Criminal District Court, 15th JDC, 16th JDC) who has served as a track leader in the 15th JDC. Cynthia has practiced in multiple district courts, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, the Louisiana Supreme Court, and the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court.

Here are the questions asked to Spadoni:

As an Assistant District Attorney, how have your experiences prepared you to be a district court judge? When it comes to the courtroom, does the Constitution need to be interpreted strictly as written or are there cases when the Constitution needs to be treated as a living, breathing document? How would you handle a situation where your personal beliefs conflict with established law or legal precedent?

Election Day across Louisiana is set for Saturday, October 14th.