Louisiana Family Shocked to Discover $50 Billion Deposited in Bank Account [Video]

We often hear about bank errors where people discover thousands of dollars, even million suddenly showing up in their accounts, but this one might take the cake.

BRProud News - NBC Local 33 - Fox44 Via YouTube

A Baton Rouge family recently woke up to discover $50 billion had been deposited into their bank account.

That's right, $50,000,000,000.00.

I think I'm having an anxiety attack just typing out that amount money.

Louisiana Family Finds $50 Billion In Bank Account

Darren James of Baton Rouge got a phone call from his wife frantically telling him that someone had deposited $50 billion into their account.

James tells nypost.com "And all we were thinking was, ‘Who’s going to be knocking at our door?’ Because we don’t know anybody with that type of money."

At that point, the James family wasn't completely sure exactly what had actually happened.

Was it a bank error, or was there a rich uncle somewhere in the family they didn't know about?

BRProud News - NBC Local 33 - Fox44 Via Youtube

As soon they calmed down, they called Chase Bank to let them know, but the $50 billion sat in the James' bank account for four days.

For those few days they were officially the 25th richest people in the world!

Darren James says via brobible.com “We knew it wasn’t ours. We didn’t earn it, so we couldn’t do anything with it. We couldn’t spend it — that would be theft.”