CADDO PARISH, LA (KPEL) — A heartbreaking case out of Caddo Parish has landed a Louisiana man, and father, behind bars.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Nicholas Todd's infant son was admitted to LSU/Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport with serious injuries to his head, face, and right leg on September 6th.

KSLA News 12 is reporting that on Saturday, after the child was admitted, medical personnel at the hospital contacted local authorities due to the severity of the injuries and suspected abuse.

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Special Victims Unit responded to the hospital, where Detective Tadlock interviewed and questioned both parents.

After further investigation, Todd was suspected of being the person responsible for the injuries that appeared to be signs of abuse.

Todd was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for one count of Secon Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

Details regarding how the injuries occurred and the condition of the child have not been released. However, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says the case is under active investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.