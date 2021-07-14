Louisiana Gets $20,000 Winner in Latest Mega Millions Drawing

Here in Louisiana, we are quite familiar with the phrase, "what a difference a day can make". Usually, we say that in regard to our weather, which has been known to change every ten minutes and go from sweltering hot to ridiculous cold and back again over the course of a few hours. But in this instance, the change over a 24 hour period has more to with money than with Mother Nature.

Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have announced that a ticket sold for last night's (07/13/21) drawing in the Mega Millions multi-state lottery game is worth $20,000. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers that were drawn. The winning ticket also correctly matched the Mega Ball. The player who purchased the ticket also opted-in on the Megaplier. For last night's drawing that Megaplier number was "times two".

Here are the numbers that were drawn for last night according to the Mega Millions website:

03 10 17 26 55 MB 24 Megaplier x2.

Lottery officials in Louisiana say the $20,000 winner was purchased in Homer, Louisiana. If you're not familiar with where Homer is, look north. Okay, keep looking north even above I-20. Homer is the Parish Seat for Claiborne Parish. The town was named after the Greek poet which is pretty ironic when you think about it.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

The Louisiana Lottery Big Wins in Louisiana page says the $20,000 winner was sold at Brookshire's Food Store #6 on West Main Street in Homer. By the way, 11 other tickets sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a prize of at least $200 from last night's drawing. So, if you played Mega Millions for July 13th, check your tickets.

Incidentally, there was no big jackpot winner in last night's Mega Millions game. When that game is played again on Friday it is estimated to the top prize will be $117 million dollars. If you can't wait to try your luck at being Louisiana's latest millionaire you could play Powerball tonight.

The jackpot in that multi-state lottery game, Powerball, is estimated to be $137 million. That drawing will take place tonight, July 14th at 9:59 pm local time. All ticket sales must cease, by rule, at least one hour before the drawing. If you're playing, good luck and only play with what you can afford to lose.

Just think of the snacks you could buy if you hit it big playing the lottery. I think I know what snacks I'd be looking to buy.