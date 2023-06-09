Louisiana Governor Makes Friendly Wager With Kentucky Governor as LSU Hosts UK in NCAA Super Regionals

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - An SEC showdown is taking place this weekend in Baton Rouge as the 5th overall seed Louisiana State University is hosting the University of Kentucky in NCAA Super Regional competition.

Alex Box Stadium, Twitter via @LSUbaseball Alex Box Stadium, Twitter via @LSUbaseball loading...

LSU is the favorite in this weekend's matchup. And the Tigers did take two of the three games they played against the Wildcats in April, pounding Kentucky pitching with a run-rule victory in the first matchup en route to scoring 33 runs in the 3-game series. LSU is coming off a 3-game sweep in Regional play last weekend while UK had to fight off elimination three times, eventually getting the best of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards appears to be feeling very confident in LSU as he sent a friendly wager to fellow Democrat Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Louisiana seafood for Kentucky bourbon? Sounds like a fair bet to me! Of course, Governor Beshear responded with a witty comeback of his own.

Yep, he offered to send some Kentucky bourbon even if the Wildcats win. We'll find out which SEC team will move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

NCAA College World Series - LSU v Texas - Game Three (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) loading...

First game between LSU and UK is set for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium. The second game is set for Sunday and the third, if necessary, game would be played on Monday.

16 Bourbons That Will Wow Even Jaded Bourbon Lovers Don't know what to get Dad for Father's Day? Need a great Groom's or Graduation Gift for the Bourbon Lover? These will score you serious points.

This Kentucky Farmhouse Airbnb Is A Delightful Escape Not Far From The Bourbon Trail Raise one hand if you love Bourbon! Now raise the other hand if you love weekend getaways to a cozy Airbnb in the Bluegrass State. We found a gorgeous farmhouse Airbnb in Falls of the Rough, Kentucky that will make you love country living.