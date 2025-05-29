Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Consumeraffairs.com has released the 2025 list of States with the worst road rage, and Louisiana has unfortunately taken the number one spot.

When you look into the statistics as to why Louisiana has taken the top spot, it's really shocking.

Let's take a look at why we're number one on a list we shouldn't ever even be on.

Why Do People Get Road Rage?

Is it the Louisiana heat that gets drivers worked up in a rage?

Well, it doesn't help, but flying off the handle with road rage is usually tied to more deep-rooted issues.

We all have bad days where we're more stressed and frustrated than usual. It happens.

Many road rage incidents stem from feeling disrespected from being cut off or tailgated.

Then there's the lack of face-to-face interaction that seems to increase driver's aggressive behavior.

Sometimes, it's the frustration of traffic.

Whatever the reasons that fuel road rage, it's never OK. Not ever.

Unfortunately, it seems Louisiana drivers have the worst issues with road rage according to a new report.

Louisiana Has the Worst Road Rage in America

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration there are approximately six million car crashes happen each year, and over 40,000 of those are fatal accidents.

In Louisiana, well over half of our fatal crashes are linked to road rage and careless driving.

From consumeraffairs.com -

"Nearly 60% of the state’s fatal crashes and traffic deaths were linked to aggressive or careless driving, the highest rates in the nation.

Louisiana also has the highest overall rates of fatal crashes and deaths involving aggressive or careless driving per 100,000 people."

In Louisiana, reckless driving is a serious offense.

First-time offenders can spend up to 90 days in jail, while second-time offenders can spend up to six months.

Obviously, jail time is the best-case scenario. Reckless driving is deadly, for you and other drivers on the road.

Here are the key stats from consumeraffairs.com :

Traffic incidents involving gun violence: 0.48 per 100,000 people.

Traffic violations issued for aggressive/careless driving or speeding: 1 per 100,000 people.

Fatal accidents involving aggressive or careless driving: 9.31 per 100,000 people. Accounted for 57% of all fatal crashes in the state in 2023.

Number of fatalities involving aggressive or careless driving: 10.17 per 100,000 people. Accounted for 58% of all traffic fatalities in the state in 2023.