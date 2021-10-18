A mother, with her 11-year-old son in the car, begins to drive over protestors blocking the road to her son's school.

It appears that the incident occurred last week in London during the "Insulate Britain" protest when protesters were blocking the street leading to the school of the 11-year-old.

According to the BBC, the Insulate Britain organization is blocking some major roadways around London to bring awareness to their cause. The group is hoping to get the British government to agree to fund the insulation of all social housing by the year 2025, and develop a national plan to retrofit all homes in Britain with energy-saving features by 2030.

From the Insulate Britain website:

Humanity is at a pivotal crossroads: accelerated human-caused global heating is threatening to destroy human civilisation unless urgent action is taken to rapidly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). The science is not disputed and now is the time to act. Improving the quality of our homes is fundamental to achieve the British Government’s climate change, fuel poverty and water reduction targets. - Insulate Britain

Critics of the protest are calling the protestors selfish for blocking roads and preventing people from getting to work, school, or even shopping. According to the BBC, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not a fan, either, saying that they are "irresponsible crusties" who have been "doing considerable damage to the economy".

In the video below, you can see the vehicle pull up to within inches of the seated protestors. The mother exits the vehicle to confront the protestors, ripping the sign from their hands. She then gets in their faces, shouting "My son is 11, and he needs to get to school".

The mother then gets back into the vehicle, puts it in gear, and then inches up on the protestors until she makes contact. She then drives forward with the bumper pushing two of the protestors at least a foot across the pavement.

The comments section of the post has both critics and supports of the protest, but it appears that most people do not favor having protests block the roadways.

There was no word on whether either of the protestors was injured.

I applaud the passion shown by the protestors, but at what personal cost are they willing to support their cause?

Also, I would think that taking an alternate route would have been a better choice for the mother, as I would assume that she'd face an assault charge for her actions.

What are your thoughts? Is there a cause you are passionate enough about that would get you to agree to sit in a roadway?

