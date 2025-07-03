(Basile, Louisiana) - Protesters applied for a permit to march in front of the detention center in Evangeline Parish, and the Town of Basile approved their request after meeting with organizers.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office posted on their social media page that about 300 protesters marched in front of the detention center in Basile on June 30th to protest the arrest of some detainees by ICE.

The police agency states that they met with organizers before the march, and everyone worked together to ensure the protest was peaceful. Several police agencies worked in coordination with each other in Basile to protect the facility and those participating in the protest.

While there were no incidents to report from the protest, it was reportedly cut short due to the extreme heat on June 30th. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Department reports that the protest in front of the facility lasted only about an hour, as protesters were unable to withstand the heat during the noon hour.

Authorities treated one person on site after she nearly fainted.

Sheriff Charles Guillory said in a statement, "I like to thank my staff for an excellent job due to their professionalism and training. I want to thank all the other agencies involved for standing by ready to assist."

Here's the full explanation on the protest from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, along with photos of protesters in front of the detention center.