The road to the Superdome--or, for some schools, Yulman Stadium or Cajun Field--begins today.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released its brackets for the 2021 prep football playoffs. The bracket release comes one day later than expected. A last-minute emergency appeal by Booker T. Washington of sanctions that required the school to forfeit games held up the release. That appeal was denied, keeping Booker T. Washington out of the 3A bracket.

The five non-select classifications will play their state championship games at the Superdome on December 10 and 11.

The four select divisions will play their state championship games at two different sites. Divisions I and III will hold their championship games in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University. Divisions II and IV will host their championship contests in Lafayette at Cajun Field on the campus of the University of Louisiana.

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Round

(32) Slidell at (1) Zachary

(17) East Ascension at (16) Southside

(24) Northshore at (9) West Monroe

(25) Haughton at (8) Chalmette

(28) Covington at (5) Ruston

(21) Hahnville at (12) Benton

(20) Natchitoches Central at (13) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge

(29) West Jefferson at (4) Destrehan

(30) Lafayette at (3) Ponchatoula

(19) East Jefferson at (14) John Ehret

(22) Sulphur at (11) Ouachita Parish

(27) Denham Springs at (6) Central-Baton Rouge

(26) Dutchtown at (7) Acadiana

(23) H. L. Bourgeois at (10) St. Amant

(18) Parkway at (15) Alexandria

(31) Live Oak at (2) Captain Shreve

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Round

(32) Breaux Bridge at (1) Edna Karr

(17) DeRidder at (16) Eunice

(24) Landry-Walker at (9) George Washington Carver

(25) Plaquemine at (8) Salmen

(28) John F. Kennedy at (5) Westgate

(21) Assumption at (12) Leesville

(20) North DeSoto at (13) Rayne

(29) Pearl River at (4) Northwood-Shreveport

(30) Ellender at (3) Warren Easton

(19) Opelousas at (14) South Lafourche

(22) Istrouma at (11) Belle Chasse

(27) Tioga at (6) Huntington

(26) Beau Chêne at (7) Cecilia

(23) Franklinton at (10) Lakeshore

(18) Carencro at (15) Belaire

(31) Minden at (2) Neville

CLASS 3A

Bi-District Round

(32) Frederick A. Douglass at (1) Sterlington

(17) Westlake at (16) Grant

(24) North Webster at (9) St. James

(25) Kaplan at (8) Madison Prep

(28) Marksville at (5) Church Point

(21) Donaldsonville at (12) Patterson

(20) West Feliciana at (13) Jewel Sumner

(29) Bossier at (4) Iowa

(30) McDonogh #35 at (3) St. Martinville

(19) Iota at (14) Brusly

(22) Jennings at (11) Bogalusa

(27) Carroll at (6) Lutcher

(26) Mansfield at (7) Union Parish

(23) Kenner Discovery at (10) Jena

(18) Wossman at (15) Erath

(31) Richwood at (2) Abbeville

CLASS 2A

Bi-District Round

(32) Independence at (1) Many

(17) East Feliciana at (16) Pine

(24) Rayville at (9) Red River

(25) Kentwood at (8) Rosepine

(28) Springfield at (5) North Caddo

(21) DeQuincy at (12) Port Allen

(20) Delcambre at (13) Winnfield

(29) Bunkie at (4) Avoyelles

(30) Northeast at (3) General Trass

(19) Welsh at (14) South Plaquemines

(22) Kinder at (11) St. Helena College & Career Academy

(27) Delhi Charter at (6) Amite

(26) Oakdale at (7) Jonesboro-Hodge

(23) Capitol at (10) Mangham

(18) D'Arbonne Woods Charter at (15) Franklin

(31) West St. Mary at (2) Loreauville

CLASS 1A

Bi-District Round

(1) Logansport receives a bye.

(17) East Iberville at (16) Arcadia

(24) Magnolia School of Excellence at (9) Basile

(8) Delta Charter receives a bye.

(5) Slaughter Community Charter receives a bye.

(21) Block at (12) West St. John

(20) Merryville at (13) East Beauregard

(4) Oak Grove receives a bye.

(3) Grand Lake receives a bye.

(19) Plain Dealing at (14) Oberlin

(22) Delhi at (11) Lincoln Prep

(6) Haynesville receives a bye.

(7) LaSalle receives a bye.

(23) Centerville at (10) White Castle

(18) Gueydan at (15) Northwood-Lena

(2) Homer receives a bye.

DIVISION I

Regional Round

(1) Catholic-Baton Rouge receives a bye.

(9) Archbishop Shaw at (8) St. Augustine

(5) St. Paul's receives a bye.

(4) Scotlandville receives a bye.

(3) C. E. Byrd receives a bye.

(11) Brother Martin at (6) Archbishop Rummel

(10) Holy Cross at (7) John Curtis

(2) Jesuit receives a bye.

DIVISION II

Regional Round

(1) E. D. White receives a bye

(9) St. Michael the Archangel at (8) Parkview Baptist

(12) Evangel Christian at (5) St. Thomas More

(13) Archbishop Hannan at (4) Liberty

(14) Haynes Academy at (3) Loyola Prep

(11) St. Louis Catholic at (6) Vandebilt Catholic

(10) De La Salle at (7) Teurlings

(2) University Lab receives a bye

DIVISION III

Regional Round

(1) Lafayette Christian Academy receives a bye

(9) Catholic-New Iberia at (8) Ascension Episcopal

(4) Episcopal receives a bye

(5) Isidore Newman receives a bye

(3) St. Charles receives a bye

(11) Holy Savior Menard at (6) Dunham

(10) John Paul II at (7) St. Thomas Aquinas

(2) Notre Dame receives a bye

DIVISION IV

Regional Round

(16) Cedar Creek at (1) Ouachita Christian

(9) Ascension Catholic at (8) Central Catholic-Morgan City

(12) St. Edmund at (5) Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

(13) Hamilton Christian at (4) Calvary Baptist

(14) St. Frederick at (3) Opelousas Catholic

(11) Catholic-Point Coupée at (6) Vermilion Catholic

(10) Metairie Park Country Day at (7) St. Mary's

(15) Hanson Memorial at (2) Southern Lab

