Hooters of Louisiana Publicly Responds to Booty-Short Backlash

Recently, the national headquarters for America's most famous "breastaurant," Hooters, decided they would change up the iconic Hooters Girls' uniform. While that isn't really huge news (restaurants change up their look, uniforms included, all the time), what made the announcement so shocking is that the chain wanted the skimpy shorts and sleeveless t-shirts worn by the attractive servers to me more revealing.

Making the Hooters shorts even shorter started as a requirement to keep your job

The change was centered on the short-shorts with a goal of making them even shorter. This move predictably enraged servers across the entire company, with many complaining to management about the the amount of skin they would have to show in order to keep their jobs. By the way, that's not hyperbole - according to a report from the New York Post, a leaked internal memo encouraged severs who had a problem with the new shorts could "turn in their resignation."

The even-more-revealing shorts caused a backlash so bad, the company backpedaled

The backlash that ensued garnered national attention, forcing the executives at Hooters to amend the new policy. The new shorter shorts are now considered "optional."

Hooters of Louisiana still felt the need to speak up

For Hooters of Louisiana, LLC (the company that runs 9 locations in the Sportsman's Paradise) that wasn't enough. The operators of Hooters in New Orleans, Slidell, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, and Lafayette released their own statement about the uniform change. According to KLFY, they had this to say:

Hooters of Louisiana, LLC, who owns and operates 9 Hooters locations since 1991 in New Orleans, Slidell, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, and Lafayette, will not be changing their iconic uniform shorts & uniform tops that has made the brand universally famous. The famous uniform has been worn in all Louisiana Hooters locations for the last 30 years and we gave no consideration to changing this uniform and there are no plans to change the uniform in the future.

