Can You Spot the Bizarre Fail in This Louisiana House For Sale?
It looks like a cute cabin nestled in Lafayette. According to the listing agent this "one-of-a-kind property" is only minutes from Downtown Lafayette.
Who doesn't want the feel of the country life paired with the lights of downtown?
It's definitely a unique farmhouse, you'll need to be willing to mow the lawn on a riding lawnmower since it sits on 1.427 acres of un-zoned and unincorporated fenced-in land.
This home was built in the early '80s and let's just say that there is a very clear sign that it hasn't been updated since then.
Although this house looks like a normal farmhouse that just hit the market, if you look through enough photos you'll notice something very very bizarre. Can You guess what it is?
Take a look and see if you can spot it.
Any luck? In case it went unnoticed, it's vintage carpet... not just on the floor, but on the ceilings as well.
What in the '70s is this? Could I look past the carpeted ceilings? I mean if you're telling me I can get over an acre, 2,664 square feet of house and 3 bedrooms and 3 baths for $175,000. Butter my butt and call me a biscuit let's go make an offer.
You should note that the owner of the farmhouse is willing to help you with up to $5,000 of repairs, so maybe you can get the carpet situation handled.
