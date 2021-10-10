Can You Spot the Bizarre Fail in This Louisiana House For Sale?

Joel G. Bacque with LATTER & BLUM - Acadiana VIA Realtor

It looks like a cute cabin nestled in Lafayette. According to the listing agent this "one-of-a-kind property" is only minutes from Downtown Lafayette.

Who doesn't want the feel of the country life paired with the lights of downtown?

It's definitely a unique farmhouse, you'll need to be willing to mow the lawn on a riding lawnmower since it sits on 1.427 acres of un-zoned and unincorporated fenced-in land.

This home was built in the early '80s and let's just say that there is a very clear sign that it hasn't been updated since then.

Although this house looks like a normal farmhouse that just hit the market, if you look through enough photos you'll notice something very very bizarre. Can You guess what it is?

Take a look and see if you can spot it.

There’s something SO wrong about this house in Louisiana… can you guess what it is? ##louisianacheck ##zillowtastrophe ##oops

Any luck? In case it went unnoticed, it's vintage carpet... not just on the floor, but on the ceilings as well.

What in the '70s is this? Could I look past the carpeted ceilings? I mean if you're telling me I can get over an acre, 2,664 square feet of house and 3 bedrooms and 3 baths for $175,000. Butter my butt and call me a biscuit let's go make an offer.

You should note that the owner of the farmhouse is willing to help you with up to $5,000 of repairs, so maybe you can get the carpet situation handled.

Interested in owning the farmhouse on E Pinhook Rd in Lafayette? Just click here for the full listing.

