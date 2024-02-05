Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man was convicted in a Louisiana court of manslaughter for killing a man and dumping his body in a gully, a case reminiscent of a true crime story.

The St. Landry Parish District Attorney announced the conviction of 28-year-old Dewayne F. Pollard, Junior, for the shooting death of Chance Greene, also from Opelousas.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that, in December of 2019, Pollard shot the victim twice in the torso with a .380 caliber handgun.

Later, he went to a Lowe's store and purchased a large black container with wheels, prosecutors say, for the express purpose of concealing and disposing of Greene's body.

The prosecutor argued that Poullard put the victims body in the container, loaded it into a vehicle, drove to Acadian Road in St. Landry Parish, and threw the container off a bridge into a gully.

Testimony during trial uncovered that bleach and cleaning solution were used on the body in an attempt to hide evidence.

Detectives were able to identify Poullard as a suspect when they recovered the UPC code from the container and determined it had been purchased from the Lowe's Opelousas location. Employees at the home improvement store provided CCTV video footage of a man purchasing the black container. The purchase and the timestamp led them to Poullard.

District Attorney Chad Pitre credits good police work for the conviction:

This was a text-book homicide investigation... where justice was delivered for the victim's family.

Prosecutors commended the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and especially Detective Samuel Calvin Tidwell for their dedication to solving the crime. Assistant District Attorneys Katie Ryan and Kylie Leblanc prosecuted the case for the State.

Poullard will be sentenced on February 22, 2024, and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

