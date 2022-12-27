Louisiana Law Requiring Homes to Have Carbon Monoxide Detectors Goes Into Effect Jan. 1, 2023

If you have a home in Louisiana, you will soon be required to have an operable and life-long carbon monoxide detector.

In 2022, Louisiana lawmakers updated a law that made this requirement.

Exactly what does this new law require?

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says that Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature will require that all one or two-family residential homes sold or leased have at least one working, life-long and sealed carbon monoxide detector.

By the way, the device can be in combination with a smoke detector.

What is the definition of a one or two-family residential home?

A one or two-family home is defined as a building containing not more than two dwelling units in which one or each dwelling unit is occupied by members of a single family with not more than three outsiders, if any, accommodated in-house rented rooms.

How many carbon monoxide detectors should I have in my home?

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis suggests putting carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home and within 10 feet of the garage door.

When does this law go into effect?

The law goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

What was the catalyst for this law being implemented?

“These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across our state that saw more than a dozen carbon monoxide-related deaths and dozens more hospitalizations, all attributed to both portable and standby generator use,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis. “We’re grateful to the housing and real estate industry for being proactive ahead of the law change to ensure everyone is appropriately educated on this effort to save lives well before the law goes into effect.”