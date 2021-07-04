Louisiana Lawmakers Carved Out New Ethics Code Exceptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have chipped away at the laws that seek to avoid conflicts of interest for people holding public office.

Two Republican-sponsored ethics exceptions passed by the House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards came over objections of the state Board of Ethics.

One bill allows an immediate family member of a local school board member or school superintendent to work as a school bus driver.

The other will let local government officials, members of parish and municipal planning and zoning boards and their family members file applications for residential property subdivisions, zoning and building permits even if their agency or board oversees such issues.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Some Common Myths about Louisiana Debunked