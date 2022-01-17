Louisiana Lawmakers to Discuss Medical Marijuana Expansion

Louisiana's foray into smokeable forms of medical cannabis is just about two weeks old. In the first two weeks of offering the product, we have been able to draw more than a few conclusions. We do know that based on the activity in the first two weeks of January there is a strong demand for smokeable forms of this medicine.

This high demand and relatively low supply have created a price point that effectively puts the medication out of reach of most Louisiana residents. One of the state's authorized medical cannabis pharmacies is reportedly selling the smokeable form of the drug at more than $440 per ounce, according to a story published by the Louisiana Radio Network.

Other states in the south that allow for medical cannabis in its smokable form have several growers that provide the product for the state's cannabis pharmacies and dispensaries. Currently, only two producers are authorized to grow medical cannabis for Louisiana consumers. State Representative Joe Marino, the Chair of Louisiana's Medical Marijuana Commission, believes lawmakers need to discuss expanding the growing operations authorized by the state.

Since medical cannabis is seldom if ever covered by health insurance keeping the cost of the medication reasonable is the only way that people can afford to use the medication according to their doctor's orders. Representative Marino anticipates lawmakers will discuss changes to Louisiana's medical cannabis laws during the upcoming redistricting session.

Medical cannabis is available to Louisiana residents with a prescription. Not all doctors are authorized to write prescriptions for cannabis but there are several throughout the state. There are currently nine pharmacies approved in the state to fill and distribute prescriptions for the drug in Louisiana. For a list of those pharmacies, you can visit this link. For a list of available doctors who can prescribe medical cannabis click here.

