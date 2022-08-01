New Louisiana Marijuana Laws Taking Effect August 1, 2022

Beginning August 1, 2022, Louisiana has quite a few new marijuana laws taking effect. What are they? Let's take a look...

New Louisiana Marijuana Laws August 1, 2022

Earlier this year during Louisiana's Legislative session some new marijuana laws were passed, and they go into effect Monday August 1, 2022.

New marijuana laws concerning probable cause, employment protections for state workers, as well as vaping or smoking marijuana inside of a vehicle, starting tomorrow (8/1/22) there a few things to know.

KLFY reports that one new marijuana law, Act 473 "prohibits police from using the smell of marijuana coming from a person’s home as probable cause for a search without a warrant."

Act 478 prohibits smoking or vaping marijuana in vehicles while on state highways and roadways.

Drivers found in violation of Louisiana's ACT 478 will receive fines and citations, but the offense will be a non-moving violation, therefore not impacting driving records.

"Act 651 protects state employees or prospective employees who use physician-recommended medical marijuana from employment negative employment consequences based solely on a positive drug test for marijuana or marijuana components such as THC. The law does not prohibit employers from taking negative employment action against employees who use or are impaired while on the job, or those whose primary responsibility is operating or maintaining state vehicles."

ACT 651 does not apply to those who work in law enforcement, medical emergency services, fire fighters, any department of public safety, or anyone employed by the horse racing commission.

Read more at KLFY.com and find out more about the marijuana laws going into effect August 1, 2022 at legis.la.gov.