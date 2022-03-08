The Most Common Medical Marijuana Questions in Louisiana

The Louisiana Legislature legalized medical marijuana in 2015, and it began to be dispensed in 2019.

It took some time for the Louisiana Legislature to pass laws setting up the structure for the medical marijuana system in the state. If couldn't come fast enough for many people across the state who would leave Louisiana to get the product claiming that's the only thing that could give them relief for their various issues.

There are some members of the Louisiana Legislature and Louisiana's Medical Marijuana Commission that are suggesting that expansion might be in order, if for no other reason than to cut the cost of the products to patients seeking relief.