‘Smokable’ Marijuana Gets Nod in Louisiana House

The Louisiana House of Representatives has voted to move forward with a bill that would allow for the medical use of smokable marijuana.

According to an Advocate story by Sam Karlin, the House voted to allow for the use of smokable marijuana 73-26, and now the bill is on its way to the Senate.

The bill was introduced by Tanner McGee (R-Houma), who said that citizens of Louisiana were going to obtain smokable marijuana one way or another, so we might as allow it and tax it. Projections say that, in just one year, tax revenues will rise by almost $2M; and up to $12M by 2026.

Many believe that if this bill passes, it will make it much easier for bills allowing for "recreational" marijuana use to pass as well.

Louisiana laws, as they stand now, only allow for non-smokable forms of medical marijuana.

