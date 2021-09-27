Louisiana Lining Up for Tonight’s Half a Billion Dollar Powerball

You did read that headline correctly. The multi-state lottery game, Powerball, has a top prize that is estimated at $545 million dollars for its next drawing. What might come as a surprise to many of you is that you can play Powerball again tonight. If you had not heard the Powerball game recently added a Monday night drawing to its schedule of giveaways and since tonight is Monday, we're going to have a drawing.

Now it has been a little bit since Powerball got a big jackpot winner. In fact, you'd have to go all the way back to June the 5th to find the last big money winner in the multi-state game. Now, that doesn't mean that we have seen big money wins in Louisiana.

Pepi Stohanvoski via Unsplash.com

Both the Powerball game and the Mega Millions game have been quite lucrative for lottery players in Louisiana in recent weeks. It's just that no single ticket has matched the necessary numbers to claim the big money.

If you want proof of Louisiana's lottery luck, you only have to go back to September 22nd. A Powerball ticket sold in Breaux Bridge won $150,000 in that drawing. And on September 15th a Powerball ticket sold in Kinder was found to be worth $50,000 following that night's drawing.

Another Powerball ticket sold in Lake Charles for the September 8th drawing was valued at $50,000 and before that, a ticket sold for the August 11th drawing in Gonzales was also valued at $50,000.

Sharon McCutcheon via Unsplash.com

Now, as far as the Mega Millions game goes, that game got a big money winner last week. A ticket sold in New York claimed almost half a billion dollars in that win. But closer to home on August 27th, the anniversary of Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, some lucky Lake Area resident purchased a Mega Millions ticket that was valued at $1,000,000.

So you can see Lady Luck likes to share the wealth between Powerball and Mega Millions. Of course, you can get your share of the money with a ticket purchased for tonight's drawing. Remember, not all tickets win and in fact, most of them don't so only spend what you can afford to lose.