Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Monday night's Powerball jackpot will be, at least, $1.55-million. And Louisiana may be one of the luckiest states to live in when it comes to winners.

Interestingly, this staggering amount isn't the largest in Louisiana lottery history. The largest top prize came in at more than $2-billion in November of 2022. Most of us would agree that winning even a quarter of the current prize would allow us to ride off into the retirement sunset and maybe allow our immediate family the same luxury.

No one in Louisiana has ever won the jackpot larger than a billion dollars, nor has anyone grabbed one of the brass rings in the list of top 10. However, according to the OLBG Sports Betting Community, Louisiana ranks among the top 10 states for the most winners per million people and the number of jackpots won.

To arrive at their conclusion, the organization used data from Powerball for the last 20 years. Additionally, they used the following methodology to compile their lists:

We divided the total jackpot winners for each state by its population before multiplying this number by 1,000,000 to calculate the number of jackpot winners per million people. Using the above jackpot records, we added together the jackpots for each state to provide each one with an ‘overall jackpot total’.

Louisiana actually made two of the winners lists.

Louisiana has had 2.2 winners per million people in the state, putting it at number 5 on the list. Here's how the rest shake out:

Delaware New Hampshire West Virginia Rhode Island Louisiana

Did you know Louisiana has had 10 jackpot winners? Yep. Here's that top 10 list:

Pennsylvania New York Florida California Indiana New Jersey Missouri Louisiana Wisconsin Arizona

We may make some shady, uncomfortable lists, but Louisiana is one of the luckiest, according to OLBG. (Plus we have the best food and music. We are lucky!)