Louisiana Lottery Launches New Pick 5 Game — Win Up to $50,000

The Louisiana Lottery has added a third game to its daily numbers games.

Pick 5 launched on Sunday, August 1st. Its top prize is $50,000.

The lottery already offered Pick 3 and Pick 4 daily games.

“Our daily numbers game sales have shown solid, continual growth over the last several years with fiscal year sales up more than 21% over last year,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “We believe our daily numbers game players are ready for something new and more options to play their favorite number!”

Louisiana Lottery Corporation

As with Pick 3 and Pick 4, Pick 5 will be drawn daily except on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. And as the name suggests, a five-digit number will be drawn.

Players must match at least two digits in exact or any order to win a prize, depending on the play type selected and the amount of wager (50 cents or $1).

Pick 5 can be played Straight (all digits must match in exact order to win), Box (all digits must match in any order to win) or Straight/Box (combines a 50-cent straight play and a 50-cent box play).

The top prize for a $1 Straight play is $50,000 while the top prize for a 50-cent Straight play is $25,000.

The odds of winning are 1 in 100,000.

In addition to the aforementioned play types, there are six new ways to play and win with Pick 5. Players can match just the first or last two, three or four digits in the five-digit winning sequence to win. These new play types are called Front Pair, Back Pair, Front Three, Back Three, Front Four and Back Four. Prizes for these types of play range from $50 to $5,000 for a $1 wager.

For a complete list of prizes and odds for each play type and wager amount, visit LouisianaLottery.com/Pick-5.