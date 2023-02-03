Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased

Who knew that keeping up with Louisiana's lottery luck would become full-time? The way lottery players in the state keep cashing in on these big-money games is keeping us hopping as we try to keep you informed of what the big wins were and where they were made.

It's not a surprise really that Louisiana has been getting a lot of big-money wins in the multi-state lottery games of Powerball and Mega Millions. Both of those games have had historic jackpots in the past few months and it appears as though Powerball could be on its way to topping the billion-dollar mark in just another week.

The Mega Millions game began the year with a jackpot in excess of $1 billion dollars and that naturally generated a lot of interest around the country and in Louisiana too. The Mega Millions game produced nine different winners of $10,000 or more in the month of January. The latest big money prize was a $40,000 winner sold in Metairie for the January 31st drawing.

The Powerball game has produced seven big winners since the beginning of the year. Powerball wins in Louisiana have ranged from $50,000 to $150,000. The latest big wins in Powerball actually came in Wednesday night's drawing. We now know that in that drawing a $50,000 winner was sold at Quick E-Z #2 in Slidell. And, there was a $100,000 winner sold for that drawing too. That winning ticket was purchased in Baton Rouge at a Circle K store on Plank Road.

Tonight, the Mega Millions jackpot will start at $20 million. That game just got another jackpot winner of $31 million on Tuesday. It's the fourth jackpot the game has produced this year. Yeah, four jackpot wins in the last seven drawings means "the game is pretty hot" right now. Tonight's drawing will be held at 10 pm Louisiana time.

Saturday's Powerball drawing will also be held at 10 pm but the stakes will be a lot larger. The Powerball jackpot on Saturday is an estimated $700 million. That's the annuitized jackpot, if you wanted the lump sum you'd get $375.5 million before the tax man reached his hand into your pocket.

Saturday night will also feature drawings in the Louisiana Lottery's Lotto game. The jackpot prize for that drawing is listed at $675,000. There will also be a drawing in the Easy 5 game. The jackpot for that Louisiana Lottery game is now listed at $120,000.

If you do choose to play any of these lottery games please choose to play responsibly. If you or someone you know has an issue with gambling, please know that help is available by calling 1-877-770- STOP (7867)