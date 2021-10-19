Louisiana Turning Macy’s Parade into Mardi Gras with Incredible ‘Celebration Gator’ Float [Photo]

This Thanksgiving, as millions across the U.S. watch the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, they're going to see one of the most incredible, unique floats they've seen yet compliments of Louisiana.

Louisiana knows a thing a two when it comes to parades, and this year for the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade we're going to prove it, and prove it in a big way.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and Macy’s, Inc. have announced the debut of Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float.

Having a float as head-turning as the "Celebration Gator" in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a really good thing for Louisiana, promoting Louisiana's culture and lifestyle to millions across the U.S.

As the official press release states "the 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float will encourage millions of spectators along the parade route, and millions more on television to celebrate in Louisiana style."

Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras all in true Louisiana style and fashion.

The 60-foot-long tree shaker of a float comes complete with Flou De Lis decorating the alligator's tail, a Bourbon Street style building with balconies, pelicans, a nod to the world-famous Creole Queen in the form of a paddlewheel, and more.

The float will also include "participants dressed in lavish baby gator costumes, as well as a team of stilt walkers" according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism press release.

From Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser -

In celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family. Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live on NBC on Thursday, November 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in all time zones.

Below is the official artist rendering of "The Louisiana Celebration Gator Float".

