LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA (KPEL) — A man from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, is facing hundreds of charges after an investigation uncovered his gas card theft scheme.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, John Alexander, 43 stole a fuel card from a former employer and used it to fill up multiple different vehicles hundreds of times, racking up countless unauthorized transactions that he is now paying the price for.

A Louisiana woman is behind bars after being arrested on thirteen counts of animal cruelty.

Read More: 13 Dogs Rescued in Louisiana Animal Cruelty Case

Alexander was arrested and charged with over 400 counts of identity theft and unauthorized transactions.

Under Louisiana Revised Statutes 14:67.6 each transaction can be treated as a separate felony count which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and can include fines.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.