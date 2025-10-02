BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana man already facing felony charges is now being accused of more crimes that, if found guilty, will add additional felony charges.

Last month, 25-year-old Anthony James Jelks Jr. was arrested after being accused of raping a 4-year-old on August 1 in Baton Rouge.

According to WAFB, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reported a child was brought in with redness and irritation, prompting a sexual assault nurse to test for STDs, and the tests came back positive for Chlamydia.

Investigators also discovered arrest documents from a November 2022 incident where he was accused of indecent behavior with a 9-year-old.

WAFB is reporting that an additional arrest warrant was filed on Wednesday after a mother found messages between Jelks and her child, where he was soliciting suggestive dancing videos related to the 2022 incident.

According to District Attorney Hillar Morre, surgical castration could be pursued.

