Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman

A Ruston man will be spending three years in jail after U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty gave Chase Levi Thibodeaux that sentence after the man threatened a New York congressman.

The technical term for what Thibodeaux was sentenced for is "transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

According to information in the U.S. Attorney's press release, Thibodeaux left a voicemail for this member of Congress saying he was going to buy an Uzi and kill the man. He also threatens to buy a Walther PPK with a silencer, kill the Congressional member, and he would "never know what hit [them]."

It wasn't the only call the man had made according to investigators. They say Thibodeaux had made more than a hundred calls to this particular Congressional member's office in the two-month time frame leading up to the threatening voicemail in October of 2021.

In addition to the three years behind bars, when Thibodeaux is released he will be on probation for three years.